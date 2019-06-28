709 BROOKHAVEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a newly updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a new 2 car detached garage plus remote. easy access to major high. home conveniently located near Cedar Valley College and Lancaster High School minutes from downtown Dallas right of I-20. Perfect for a small family