This is a newly updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a new 2 car detached garage plus remote. easy access to major high. home conveniently located near Cedar Valley College and Lancaster High School minutes from downtown Dallas right of I-20. Perfect for a small family
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 BROOKHAVEN Drive have any available units?
709 BROOKHAVEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 709 BROOKHAVEN Drive have?
Some of 709 BROOKHAVEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 BROOKHAVEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 BROOKHAVEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.