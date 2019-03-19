Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
707 Brookhaven Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
707 Brookhaven Dr
707 Brookhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
707 Brookhaven Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Brookhaven Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex in a great location! - Duplex located in an established neighborhood. Property is in good condition with a spacious master suite and wood burning fireplace in living room. Call to see today!
(RLNE4692691)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 707 Brookhaven Dr have any available units?
707 Brookhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 707 Brookhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
707 Brookhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Brookhaven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Brookhaven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 707 Brookhaven Dr offer parking?
No, 707 Brookhaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 707 Brookhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Brookhaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Brookhaven Dr have a pool?
No, 707 Brookhaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 707 Brookhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 707 Brookhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Brookhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Brookhaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Brookhaven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Brookhaven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
