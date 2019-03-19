All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 707 Brookhaven Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
707 Brookhaven Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

707 Brookhaven Dr

707 Brookhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

707 Brookhaven Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex in a great location! - Duplex located in an established neighborhood. Property is in good condition with a spacious master suite and wood burning fireplace in living room. Call to see today!

(RLNE4692691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Brookhaven Dr have any available units?
707 Brookhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 707 Brookhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
707 Brookhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Brookhaven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Brookhaven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 707 Brookhaven Dr offer parking?
No, 707 Brookhaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 707 Brookhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Brookhaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Brookhaven Dr have a pool?
No, 707 Brookhaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 707 Brookhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 707 Brookhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Brookhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Brookhaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Brookhaven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Brookhaven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District