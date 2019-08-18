Rent Calculator
Lancaster, TX
703 Fox Glen Road
Last updated August 18 2019
703 Fox Glen Road
703 Fox Glen Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
703 Fox Glen Road, Lancaster, TX 75146
Amenities
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 703 Fox Glen Road have any available units?
703 Fox Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 703 Fox Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
703 Fox Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Fox Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 703 Fox Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 703 Fox Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 703 Fox Glen Road offers parking.
Does 703 Fox Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Fox Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Fox Glen Road have a pool?
No, 703 Fox Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 703 Fox Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 703 Fox Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Fox Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Fox Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Fox Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Fox Glen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
