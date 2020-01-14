All apartments in Lancaster
Lancaster, TX
656 Mission Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

656 Mission Lane

656 Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Location

656 Mission Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The 1861 Plan is a spacious one story home with 3 bedroom and 2 baths. This home provides a large family room, a breakfast room, and a dining room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

