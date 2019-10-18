All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

649 W Main Street

649 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

649 West Main Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
Harvest Hill

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Simply Adorable in Lancaster! Large corner lot offering 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with 2 car garage! Fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 W Main Street have any available units?
649 W Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 649 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
649 W Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 W Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 649 W Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 649 W Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 649 W Main Street offers parking.
Does 649 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 W Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 649 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 649 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 649 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 649 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 W Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 649 W Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 W Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

