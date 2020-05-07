All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:43 PM

640 Rutgers Drive

640 Rutgers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

640 Rutgers Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Lancaster Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Rutgers Drive have any available units?
640 Rutgers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 640 Rutgers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
640 Rutgers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Rutgers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Rutgers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 640 Rutgers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 640 Rutgers Drive offers parking.
Does 640 Rutgers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Rutgers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Rutgers Drive have a pool?
Yes, 640 Rutgers Drive has a pool.
Does 640 Rutgers Drive have accessible units?
No, 640 Rutgers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Rutgers Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Rutgers Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Rutgers Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Rutgers Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

