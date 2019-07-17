All apartments in Lancaster
639 Lentisco Drive

639 Lentisco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

639 Lentisco Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Lentisco Drive have any available units?
639 Lentisco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 639 Lentisco Drive have?
Some of 639 Lentisco Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Lentisco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
639 Lentisco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Lentisco Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 Lentisco Drive is pet friendly.
Does 639 Lentisco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 639 Lentisco Drive offers parking.
Does 639 Lentisco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Lentisco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Lentisco Drive have a pool?
No, 639 Lentisco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 639 Lentisco Drive have accessible units?
No, 639 Lentisco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Lentisco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Lentisco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 Lentisco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 Lentisco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

