Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:56 AM

638 Canvas Court

638 Canvas Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

638 Canvas Court, Lancaster, TX 75146
Hearthstone

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Canvas Court have any available units?
638 Canvas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 638 Canvas Court currently offering any rent specials?
638 Canvas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Canvas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 Canvas Court is pet friendly.
Does 638 Canvas Court offer parking?
No, 638 Canvas Court does not offer parking.
Does 638 Canvas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Canvas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Canvas Court have a pool?
No, 638 Canvas Court does not have a pool.
Does 638 Canvas Court have accessible units?
No, 638 Canvas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Canvas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Canvas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 638 Canvas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 Canvas Court does not have units with air conditioning.

