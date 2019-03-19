All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

635 Atteberry Lane

635 Atteberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

635 Atteberry Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Atteberry Lane have any available units?
635 Atteberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 635 Atteberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
635 Atteberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Atteberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 635 Atteberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 635 Atteberry Lane offer parking?
No, 635 Atteberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 635 Atteberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Atteberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Atteberry Lane have a pool?
No, 635 Atteberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 635 Atteberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 635 Atteberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Atteberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Atteberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Atteberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 Atteberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

