Lancaster, TX
629 Chapman Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

629 Chapman Drive

629 Chapman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

629 Chapman Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, family room, office space, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet in master bed. Close to shopping, schools, major hwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Chapman Drive have any available units?
629 Chapman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 629 Chapman Drive have?
Some of 629 Chapman Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Chapman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
629 Chapman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Chapman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 629 Chapman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 629 Chapman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 629 Chapman Drive offers parking.
Does 629 Chapman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Chapman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Chapman Drive have a pool?
No, 629 Chapman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 629 Chapman Drive have accessible units?
No, 629 Chapman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Chapman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Chapman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Chapman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Chapman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

