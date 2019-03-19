Rent Calculator
628 Rawlins Drive
628 Rawlins Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
628 Rawlins Dr, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is located near a school and has a good location and great neighborhood. Great curb appeal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 628 Rawlins Drive have any available units?
628 Rawlins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 628 Rawlins Drive have?
Some of 628 Rawlins Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 628 Rawlins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
628 Rawlins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Rawlins Drive pet-friendly?
No, 628 Rawlins Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 628 Rawlins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 628 Rawlins Drive offers parking.
Does 628 Rawlins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Rawlins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Rawlins Drive have a pool?
No, 628 Rawlins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 628 Rawlins Drive have accessible units?
No, 628 Rawlins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Rawlins Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Rawlins Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Rawlins Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Rawlins Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
