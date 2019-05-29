All apartments in Lancaster
627 Rawlins Drive
627 Rawlins Drive

627 Rawlins Dr · No Longer Available
Location

627 Rawlins Dr, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Rawlins Drive have any available units?
627 Rawlins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 627 Rawlins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
627 Rawlins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Rawlins Drive pet-friendly?
No, 627 Rawlins Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 627 Rawlins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 627 Rawlins Drive offers parking.
Does 627 Rawlins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Rawlins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Rawlins Drive have a pool?
No, 627 Rawlins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 627 Rawlins Drive have accessible units?
No, 627 Rawlins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Rawlins Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Rawlins Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Rawlins Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Rawlins Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

