Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 627 Rawlins Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
627 Rawlins Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:54 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
627 Rawlins Drive
627 Rawlins Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
627 Rawlins Dr, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 627 Rawlins Drive have any available units?
627 Rawlins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 627 Rawlins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
627 Rawlins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Rawlins Drive pet-friendly?
No, 627 Rawlins Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 627 Rawlins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 627 Rawlins Drive offers parking.
Does 627 Rawlins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Rawlins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Rawlins Drive have a pool?
No, 627 Rawlins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 627 Rawlins Drive have accessible units?
No, 627 Rawlins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Rawlins Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Rawlins Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Rawlins Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Rawlins Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Midlothian, TX
Ennis, TX
Forney, TX
Mansfield, TX
Rowlett, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Addison, TX
Rockwall, TX
Coppell, TX
Sachse, TX
Wylie, TX
Terrell, TX
Hurst, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District