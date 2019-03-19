All apartments in Lancaster
627 Canvas Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

627 Canvas Court

627 Canvas Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

627 Canvas Court, Lancaster, TX 75146
Hearthstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,859 sf home is located in Lancaster, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Canvas Court have any available units?
627 Canvas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 627 Canvas Court have?
Some of 627 Canvas Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Canvas Court currently offering any rent specials?
627 Canvas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Canvas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 Canvas Court is pet friendly.
Does 627 Canvas Court offer parking?
Yes, 627 Canvas Court offers parking.
Does 627 Canvas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Canvas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Canvas Court have a pool?
No, 627 Canvas Court does not have a pool.
Does 627 Canvas Court have accessible units?
No, 627 Canvas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Canvas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Canvas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Canvas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Canvas Court does not have units with air conditioning.

