Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
624 Lindenwood Drive
624 Lindenwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
624 Lindenwood Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED! Cozy home with NEW wood look flooring, NEW ceiling fans & lighting features and a HUGE yard!! MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 624 Lindenwood Drive have any available units?
624 Lindenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 624 Lindenwood Drive have?
Some of 624 Lindenwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 624 Lindenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
624 Lindenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Lindenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 624 Lindenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 624 Lindenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 624 Lindenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 624 Lindenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Lindenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Lindenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 624 Lindenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 624 Lindenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 624 Lindenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Lindenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Lindenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Lindenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Lindenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
