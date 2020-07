Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely home in a corner lot! - Lovely home on a corner lot with rear entry garage, patio and covered porch! Formal dining room welcome guests into your home. Kitchen has a nice size pantry and breakfast areas. Family room has corner fireplace. Master suite is large enough for a sitting area and is split from other bedrooms. Call to view today!



(RLNE5153434)