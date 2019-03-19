Rent Calculator
616 Mission Lane
616 Mission Lane
616 Mission Lane
616 Mission Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 616 Mission Lane have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 616 Mission Lane have?
Some of 616 Mission Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 616 Mission Lane currently offering any rent specials?
616 Mission Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Mission Lane pet-friendly?
No, 616 Mission Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 616 Mission Lane offer parking?
Yes, 616 Mission Lane offers parking.
Does 616 Mission Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Mission Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Mission Lane have a pool?
No, 616 Mission Lane does not have a pool.
Does 616 Mission Lane have accessible units?
No, 616 Mission Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Mission Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Mission Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Mission Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Mission Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
