Lancaster, TX
616 Mission Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

616 Mission Lane

616 Mission Ln · No Longer Available
Location

616 Mission Ln, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Mission Lane have any available units?
616 Mission Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 616 Mission Lane have?
Some of 616 Mission Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Mission Lane currently offering any rent specials?
616 Mission Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Mission Lane pet-friendly?
No, 616 Mission Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 616 Mission Lane offer parking?
Yes, 616 Mission Lane offers parking.
Does 616 Mission Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Mission Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Mission Lane have a pool?
No, 616 Mission Lane does not have a pool.
Does 616 Mission Lane have accessible units?
No, 616 Mission Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Mission Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Mission Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Mission Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Mission Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

