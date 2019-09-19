615 W 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly updated 3 bed 1 bath off Westridge. Large backyard with plenty of shade and space for cool fall evenings.three large bedrooms with new carpet. Beautifully redone kitchen with granite countertops for the chef in the family.very nice Vinyl floors on the main living areas.