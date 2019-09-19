615 West 6th Street, Lancaster, TX 75146 Westridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Newly updated 3 bed 1 bath off Westridge. Large backyard with plenty of shade and space for cool fall evenings.three large bedrooms with new carpet. Beautifully redone kitchen with granite countertops for the chef in the family.very nice Vinyl floors on the main living areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 W 6th Street have any available units?
615 W 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 615 W 6th Street have?
Some of 615 W 6th Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 W 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.