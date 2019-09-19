All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 615 W 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
615 W 6th Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 10:59 AM

615 W 6th Street

615 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

615 West 6th Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
Westridge

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated 3 bed 1 bath off Westridge. Large backyard with plenty of shade and space for cool fall evenings.three large bedrooms with new carpet. Beautifully redone kitchen with granite countertops for the chef in the family.very nice Vinyl floors on the main living areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 W 6th Street have any available units?
615 W 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 615 W 6th Street have?
Some of 615 W 6th Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 W 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 615 W 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 615 W 6th Street offer parking?
No, 615 W 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 615 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 W 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 615 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 615 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 615 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 W 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 W 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 W 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District