Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:10 AM

615 Hearthstone Drive

615 Hearthstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

615 Hearthstone Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Hearthstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy this gorgeous one story home located in Lancaster on a large corner lot, featuring an open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful stained cabinetry and recessed lighting. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Hearthstone Drive have any available units?
615 Hearthstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 615 Hearthstone Drive have?
Some of 615 Hearthstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Hearthstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 Hearthstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Hearthstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 615 Hearthstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 615 Hearthstone Drive offer parking?
No, 615 Hearthstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 615 Hearthstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Hearthstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Hearthstone Drive have a pool?
No, 615 Hearthstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 615 Hearthstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 Hearthstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Hearthstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Hearthstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Hearthstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Hearthstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

