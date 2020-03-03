615 Hearthstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Enjoy this gorgeous one story home located in Lancaster on a large corner lot, featuring an open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful stained cabinetry and recessed lighting. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!