Modern small private home, with private fence. Has ceilings fan in ever room, title floors, kitchen dinning bar, completely furnished also has flat screen tv. Please no sec 8, no smoking or pets please. Please call to show $695
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 W Hammond St have any available units?
612 W Hammond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 612 W Hammond St currently offering any rent specials?
612 W Hammond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 W Hammond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 W Hammond St is pet friendly.
Does 612 W Hammond St offer parking?
Yes, 612 W Hammond St offers parking.
Does 612 W Hammond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 W Hammond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 W Hammond St have a pool?
No, 612 W Hammond St does not have a pool.
Does 612 W Hammond St have accessible units?
No, 612 W Hammond St does not have accessible units.
Does 612 W Hammond St have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 W Hammond St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 W Hammond St have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 W Hammond St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.