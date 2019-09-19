All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 611 West Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
611 West Main Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:52 PM

611 West Main Street

611 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

611 West Main Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
Harvest Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled 3 bed/1 bath home has new paint and new flooring. Near local elementary school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 West Main Street have any available units?
611 West Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 611 West Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
611 West Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 West Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 611 West Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 611 West Main Street offer parking?
No, 611 West Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 611 West Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 West Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 West Main Street have a pool?
No, 611 West Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 611 West Main Street have accessible units?
No, 611 West Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 611 West Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 West Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 West Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 West Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District