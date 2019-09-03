Great 3 bedroom home with kitchen open to the family room ready for new tenant. Split bedrooms. Laminated floor in master suite. Fireplace. Ceiling fans. Please see the leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 606 Zollman Court have any available units?
606 Zollman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 606 Zollman Court have?
Some of 606 Zollman Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Zollman Court currently offering any rent specials?
606 Zollman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.