Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:30 AM

606 Zollman Court

606 Zollman Court · No Longer Available
Location

606 Zollman Court, Lancaster, TX 75146
Hearthstone

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom home with kitchen open to the family room ready for new tenant. Split bedrooms. Laminated floor in master suite. Fireplace. Ceiling fans.
Please see the leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Zollman Court have any available units?
606 Zollman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 606 Zollman Court have?
Some of 606 Zollman Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Zollman Court currently offering any rent specials?
606 Zollman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Zollman Court pet-friendly?
No, 606 Zollman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 606 Zollman Court offer parking?
Yes, 606 Zollman Court offers parking.
Does 606 Zollman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Zollman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Zollman Court have a pool?
No, 606 Zollman Court does not have a pool.
Does 606 Zollman Court have accessible units?
No, 606 Zollman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Zollman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Zollman Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Zollman Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Zollman Court does not have units with air conditioning.

