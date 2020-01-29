Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
606 Chapman Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:30 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
606 Chapman Drive
606 Chapman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
606 Chapman Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 606 Chapman Drive have any available units?
606 Chapman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 606 Chapman Drive have?
Some of 606 Chapman Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 606 Chapman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
606 Chapman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Chapman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 606 Chapman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 606 Chapman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 606 Chapman Drive offers parking.
Does 606 Chapman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Chapman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Chapman Drive have a pool?
No, 606 Chapman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 606 Chapman Drive have accessible units?
No, 606 Chapman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Chapman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Chapman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Chapman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Chapman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
