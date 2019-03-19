All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 602 Hearthstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
602 Hearthstone Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

602 Hearthstone Drive

602 Hearthstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

602 Hearthstone Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Hearthstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,889 sf home is located in Lancaster, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Hearthstone Drive have any available units?
602 Hearthstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 602 Hearthstone Drive have?
Some of 602 Hearthstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Hearthstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
602 Hearthstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Hearthstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Hearthstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 602 Hearthstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 602 Hearthstone Drive offers parking.
Does 602 Hearthstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Hearthstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Hearthstone Drive have a pool?
No, 602 Hearthstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 602 Hearthstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 602 Hearthstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Hearthstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Hearthstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Hearthstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Hearthstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District