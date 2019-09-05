All apartments in Lancaster
Lancaster, TX
587 Lentisco Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:47 AM

587 Lentisco Drive

587 Lentisco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

587 Lentisco Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 587 Lentisco Drive have any available units?
587 Lentisco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 587 Lentisco Drive have?
Some of 587 Lentisco Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 587 Lentisco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
587 Lentisco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 587 Lentisco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 587 Lentisco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 587 Lentisco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 587 Lentisco Drive offers parking.
Does 587 Lentisco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 587 Lentisco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 587 Lentisco Drive have a pool?
No, 587 Lentisco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 587 Lentisco Drive have accessible units?
No, 587 Lentisco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 587 Lentisco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 587 Lentisco Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 587 Lentisco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 587 Lentisco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

