537 Monarch Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex nestled on a cul-de-sac in Monarch addition! Light, bright & open floor plan. Ceramic tile in living, dining & kitchen. Split bedrooms. Kitchen features granite counters, pantry, refrigerator plus new stove & dishwasher. High efficiency AC system. Master bath has dual sinks, separate garden tub & shower plus huge walk-in closet. Washer & dryer included. Rear entry garage. Low maintenance backyard but big enough for a small pet. Easy access to major roads, schools, shopping & restaurants.