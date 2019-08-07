All apartments in Lancaster
Lancaster, TX
537 Monarch Drive
Last updated August 7 2019

537 Monarch Drive

537 Monarch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

537 Monarch Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex nestled on a cul-de-sac in Monarch addition! Light, bright & open floor plan. Ceramic tile in living, dining & kitchen. Split bedrooms. Kitchen features granite counters, pantry, refrigerator plus new stove & dishwasher. High efficiency AC system. Master bath has dual sinks, separate garden tub & shower plus huge walk-in closet. Washer & dryer included. Rear entry garage. Low maintenance backyard but big enough for a small pet. Easy access to major roads, schools, shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Monarch Drive have any available units?
537 Monarch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 537 Monarch Drive have?
Some of 537 Monarch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Monarch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
537 Monarch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Monarch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 Monarch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 537 Monarch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 537 Monarch Drive offers parking.
Does 537 Monarch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 Monarch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Monarch Drive have a pool?
No, 537 Monarch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 537 Monarch Drive have accessible units?
No, 537 Monarch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Monarch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 Monarch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Monarch Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 537 Monarch Drive has units with air conditioning.

