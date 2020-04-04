All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 500 Rolling Hills Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
500 Rolling Hills Pl
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:04 AM

500 Rolling Hills Pl

500 Rolling Hills Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

500 Rolling Hills Place, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
playground
pool
internet access
Rolling Hills Place - Property Id: 228467

Come Home to Rolling Hills Place Apartments!

Your Search Is OverWelcome Home to Rolling Hills Place Apartments in Lancaster, TX. This community boast one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Take advantage of the community's amenities including a Sparkling Pool, Playground, Business Center, Internet Cafe with Coffee Bar. A spacious community with all the comforts of home. Rolling Hills Place Apartments offers peaceful living on beautifully landscaped grounds.

At Rolling Hills Place, you'll be far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet conveniently located so that you're just minutes from Downtown Dallas, Lancaster Town Center, DeSoto Town Center, Uptown Village at Cedar Hill AND 3 major highways, I-20, I-35 and Highway 342 where you can find multiple dining and shopping opportunities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228467
Property Id 228467

(RLNE5583941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Rolling Hills Pl have any available units?
500 Rolling Hills Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 500 Rolling Hills Pl have?
Some of 500 Rolling Hills Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Rolling Hills Pl currently offering any rent specials?
500 Rolling Hills Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Rolling Hills Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Rolling Hills Pl is pet friendly.
Does 500 Rolling Hills Pl offer parking?
No, 500 Rolling Hills Pl does not offer parking.
Does 500 Rolling Hills Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Rolling Hills Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Rolling Hills Pl have a pool?
Yes, 500 Rolling Hills Pl has a pool.
Does 500 Rolling Hills Pl have accessible units?
No, 500 Rolling Hills Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Rolling Hills Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Rolling Hills Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Rolling Hills Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Rolling Hills Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District