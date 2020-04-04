500 Rolling Hills Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar internet cafe gym playground pool internet access

Rolling Hills Place - Property Id: 228467



Come Home to Rolling Hills Place Apartments!



Your Search Is OverWelcome Home to Rolling Hills Place Apartments in Lancaster, TX. This community boast one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Take advantage of the community's amenities including a Sparkling Pool, Playground, Business Center, Internet Cafe with Coffee Bar. A spacious community with all the comforts of home. Rolling Hills Place Apartments offers peaceful living on beautifully landscaped grounds.



At Rolling Hills Place, you'll be far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet conveniently located so that you're just minutes from Downtown Dallas, Lancaster Town Center, DeSoto Town Center, Uptown Village at Cedar Hill AND 3 major highways, I-20, I-35 and Highway 342 where you can find multiple dining and shopping opportunities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228467

Property Id 228467



(RLNE5583941)