Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 4388 Highland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
4388 Highland Street
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:10 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4388 Highland Street
4388 Highland Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4388 Highland Street, Lancaster, TX 75134
Cedardale Highland
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this charming craftsman home; perfect for your family! Large, grassy yard is great for pets. Application fee is $50 per adult over 18.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4388 Highland Street have any available units?
4388 Highland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 4388 Highland Street currently offering any rent specials?
4388 Highland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4388 Highland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4388 Highland Street is pet friendly.
Does 4388 Highland Street offer parking?
Yes, 4388 Highland Street offers parking.
Does 4388 Highland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4388 Highland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4388 Highland Street have a pool?
No, 4388 Highland Street does not have a pool.
Does 4388 Highland Street have accessible units?
No, 4388 Highland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4388 Highland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4388 Highland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4388 Highland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4388 Highland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Midlothian, TX
Ennis, TX
Forney, TX
Mansfield, TX
Rowlett, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Addison, TX
Rockwall, TX
Coppell, TX
Sachse, TX
Wylie, TX
Terrell, TX
Hurst, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District