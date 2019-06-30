All apartments in Lancaster
Lancaster, TX
4388 Highland Street
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:10 AM

4388 Highland Street

4388 Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4388 Highland Street, Lancaster, TX 75134
Cedardale Highland

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this charming craftsman home; perfect for your family! Large, grassy yard is great for pets. Application fee is $50 per adult over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4388 Highland Street have any available units?
4388 Highland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 4388 Highland Street currently offering any rent specials?
4388 Highland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4388 Highland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4388 Highland Street is pet friendly.
Does 4388 Highland Street offer parking?
Yes, 4388 Highland Street offers parking.
Does 4388 Highland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4388 Highland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4388 Highland Street have a pool?
No, 4388 Highland Street does not have a pool.
Does 4388 Highland Street have accessible units?
No, 4388 Highland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4388 Highland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4388 Highland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4388 Highland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4388 Highland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

