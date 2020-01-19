All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 339 Overlook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
339 Overlook Lane
Last updated January 19 2020 at 3:27 PM

339 Overlook Lane

339 Overlook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

339 Overlook Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Tribute At Mills Branch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Overlook Lane have any available units?
339 Overlook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 339 Overlook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
339 Overlook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Overlook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 Overlook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 339 Overlook Lane offer parking?
No, 339 Overlook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 339 Overlook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 Overlook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Overlook Lane have a pool?
No, 339 Overlook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 339 Overlook Lane have accessible units?
No, 339 Overlook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Overlook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 Overlook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Overlook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Overlook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District