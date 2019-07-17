Rent Calculator
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:56 AM
327 Trevino Trail
327 Trevino Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
327 Trevino Trail, Lancaster, TX 75146
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large home in Pecan Hollow estates. Lots of windows and old work charm. New carpet being installed this week. Nice quiet area with greenbelts all around. We cannot accept vouchers at this time.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 327 Trevino Trail have any available units?
327 Trevino Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 327 Trevino Trail have?
Some of 327 Trevino Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 327 Trevino Trail currently offering any rent specials?
327 Trevino Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Trevino Trail pet-friendly?
No, 327 Trevino Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 327 Trevino Trail offer parking?
Yes, 327 Trevino Trail offers parking.
Does 327 Trevino Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Trevino Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Trevino Trail have a pool?
No, 327 Trevino Trail does not have a pool.
Does 327 Trevino Trail have accessible units?
No, 327 Trevino Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Trevino Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Trevino Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Trevino Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Trevino Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
