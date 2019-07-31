All apartments in Lancaster
Lancaster, TX
311 Homestead Dr
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:13 AM

311 Homestead Dr

311 Homestead Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

311 Homestead Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom home in Lancaster! - Beautiful large 4 bedroom home in a great location. A must see! Call to view today!

(RLNE4939798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Homestead Dr have any available units?
311 Homestead Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 311 Homestead Dr currently offering any rent specials?
311 Homestead Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Homestead Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Homestead Dr is pet friendly.
Does 311 Homestead Dr offer parking?
No, 311 Homestead Dr does not offer parking.
Does 311 Homestead Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Homestead Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Homestead Dr have a pool?
No, 311 Homestead Dr does not have a pool.
Does 311 Homestead Dr have accessible units?
No, 311 Homestead Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Homestead Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Homestead Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Homestead Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Homestead Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

