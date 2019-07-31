Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 311 Homestead Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
311 Homestead Dr
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:13 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
311 Homestead Dr
311 Homestead Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
311 Homestead Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom home in Lancaster! - Beautiful large 4 bedroom home in a great location. A must see! Call to view today!
(RLNE4939798)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 Homestead Dr have any available units?
311 Homestead Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 311 Homestead Dr currently offering any rent specials?
311 Homestead Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Homestead Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Homestead Dr is pet friendly.
Does 311 Homestead Dr offer parking?
No, 311 Homestead Dr does not offer parking.
Does 311 Homestead Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Homestead Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Homestead Dr have a pool?
No, 311 Homestead Dr does not have a pool.
Does 311 Homestead Dr have accessible units?
No, 311 Homestead Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Homestead Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Homestead Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Homestead Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Homestead Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Midlothian, TX
Ennis, TX
Forney, TX
Mansfield, TX
Rowlett, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Addison, TX
Rockwall, TX
Coppell, TX
Sachse, TX
Wylie, TX
Terrell, TX
Hurst, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District