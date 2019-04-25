Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
309 S Centre Avenue
Last updated April 25 2019 at 10:09 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
309 S Centre Avenue
309 S Centre Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
309 S Centre Ave, Lancaster, TX 75146
Lancaster Historic District
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in historic downtown Lancaster, TX . Close to major highways. Only minutes from downtown Dallas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 S Centre Avenue have any available units?
309 S Centre Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 309 S Centre Avenue have?
Some of 309 S Centre Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 309 S Centre Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
309 S Centre Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 S Centre Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 309 S Centre Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 309 S Centre Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 309 S Centre Avenue offers parking.
Does 309 S Centre Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 S Centre Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 S Centre Avenue have a pool?
No, 309 S Centre Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 309 S Centre Avenue have accessible units?
No, 309 S Centre Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 309 S Centre Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 S Centre Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 S Centre Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 S Centre Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
