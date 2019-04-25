All apartments in Lancaster
309 S Centre Avenue

309 S Centre Ave · No Longer Available
Location

309 S Centre Ave, Lancaster, TX 75146
Lancaster Historic District

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in historic downtown Lancaster, TX . Close to major highways. Only minutes from downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 S Centre Avenue have any available units?
309 S Centre Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 309 S Centre Avenue have?
Some of 309 S Centre Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 S Centre Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
309 S Centre Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 S Centre Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 309 S Centre Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 309 S Centre Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 309 S Centre Avenue offers parking.
Does 309 S Centre Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 S Centre Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 S Centre Avenue have a pool?
No, 309 S Centre Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 309 S Centre Avenue have accessible units?
No, 309 S Centre Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 309 S Centre Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 S Centre Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 S Centre Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 S Centre Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

