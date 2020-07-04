All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 3022 Stonycroft Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
3022 Stonycroft Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:07 PM

3022 Stonycroft Dr

3022 Stonycroft Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3022 Stonycroft Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3022 Stonycroft Dr Available 08/14/20 Perfect Lancaster home for you! - Lovely 3-2-2 spacious home with 1 living area and 2 dining areas. Tenant occupied until 7-31. Call to view today! *No smoking inside the property*

(RLNE5899926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 Stonycroft Dr have any available units?
3022 Stonycroft Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 3022 Stonycroft Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3022 Stonycroft Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 Stonycroft Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 Stonycroft Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3022 Stonycroft Dr offer parking?
No, 3022 Stonycroft Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3022 Stonycroft Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 Stonycroft Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 Stonycroft Dr have a pool?
No, 3022 Stonycroft Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3022 Stonycroft Dr have accessible units?
No, 3022 Stonycroft Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 Stonycroft Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 Stonycroft Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3022 Stonycroft Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3022 Stonycroft Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District