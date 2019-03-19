Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 3021 Lawndale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
3021 Lawndale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3021 Lawndale Drive
3021 Lawndale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3021 Lawndale Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Brookhaven Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE SINGLE STORY HOME, FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, LIVING AREA, DINING AREA, LOTS OF CLOSETS, TWO CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD. SEE APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS IN MLS TRANSACTION DESK.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3021 Lawndale Drive have any available units?
3021 Lawndale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 3021 Lawndale Drive have?
Some of 3021 Lawndale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3021 Lawndale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Lawndale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Lawndale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3021 Lawndale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 3021 Lawndale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3021 Lawndale Drive offers parking.
Does 3021 Lawndale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Lawndale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Lawndale Drive have a pool?
No, 3021 Lawndale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Lawndale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3021 Lawndale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Lawndale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 Lawndale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 Lawndale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3021 Lawndale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
