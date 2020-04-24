All apartments in Lancaster
Lancaster, TX
3018 Stonycroft Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:23 PM

3018 Stonycroft Drive

3018 Stonycroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3018 Stonycroft Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Stonycroft Drive have any available units?
3018 Stonycroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 3018 Stonycroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Stonycroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Stonycroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 Stonycroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3018 Stonycroft Drive offer parking?
No, 3018 Stonycroft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3018 Stonycroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Stonycroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Stonycroft Drive have a pool?
No, 3018 Stonycroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Stonycroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 3018 Stonycroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Stonycroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Stonycroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Stonycroft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3018 Stonycroft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

