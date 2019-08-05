All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:48 PM

3014 E Pepperidge Drive

3014 E Pepperidge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3014 E Pepperidge Dr, Lancaster, TX 75134
Pepperridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1786 SqFt of living space in Lancaster.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 E Pepperidge Drive have any available units?
3014 E Pepperidge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 3014 E Pepperidge Drive have?
Some of 3014 E Pepperidge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 E Pepperidge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3014 E Pepperidge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 E Pepperidge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3014 E Pepperidge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 3014 E Pepperidge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3014 E Pepperidge Drive offers parking.
Does 3014 E Pepperidge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 E Pepperidge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 E Pepperidge Drive have a pool?
No, 3014 E Pepperidge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3014 E Pepperidge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3014 E Pepperidge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 E Pepperidge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 E Pepperidge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 E Pepperidge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3014 E Pepperidge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

