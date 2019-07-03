All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:46 AM

2953 Midbury Dr

2953 Midbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2953 Midbury Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Ames Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The 1938 Plan is a wonderful two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home provides an open floorplan with a view from kitchen to dining and family room and a downstairs master suite for your convenience. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 Midbury Dr have any available units?
2953 Midbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 2953 Midbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2953 Midbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 Midbury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2953 Midbury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2953 Midbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2953 Midbury Dr offers parking.
Does 2953 Midbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2953 Midbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 Midbury Dr have a pool?
No, 2953 Midbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2953 Midbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 2953 Midbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 Midbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2953 Midbury Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2953 Midbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2953 Midbury Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

