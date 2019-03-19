All apartments in Lancaster
2934 E Pepperidge Drive E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2934 E Pepperidge Drive E

2934 Pepperidge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2934 Pepperidge Dr, Lancaster, TX 75134
Pepperridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE UPDATED SINGLE STORY HOME, LARGE OPEN LIVING AREA, NICE DINING AREA, LOTS OF CLOSETS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS, TWO CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD. PLEASE SEE APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS IN MLS TRANSACTION DESK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E have any available units?
2934 E Pepperidge Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
2934 E Pepperidge Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E offers parking.
Does 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E have a pool?
No, 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E have accessible units?
No, 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.

