NICE UPDATED SINGLE STORY HOME, LARGE OPEN LIVING AREA, NICE DINING AREA, LOTS OF CLOSETS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS, TWO CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD. PLEASE SEE APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS IN MLS TRANSACTION DESK.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E have any available units?
2934 E Pepperidge Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 2934 E Pepperidge Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
2934 E Pepperidge Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.