Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2930 Monticello Lane
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:40 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2930 Monticello Lane
2930 Monticello Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2930 Monticello Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134
Ames Meadow
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2930 Monticello Lane have any available units?
2930 Monticello Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 2930 Monticello Lane have?
Some of 2930 Monticello Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2930 Monticello Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Monticello Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Monticello Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2930 Monticello Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 2930 Monticello Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Monticello Lane offers parking.
Does 2930 Monticello Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Monticello Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Monticello Lane have a pool?
No, 2930 Monticello Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Monticello Lane have accessible units?
No, 2930 Monticello Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Monticello Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 Monticello Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 Monticello Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 Monticello Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
