All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2930 Monticello Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2930 Monticello Lane
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:40 PM

2930 Monticello Lane

2930 Monticello Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2930 Monticello Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134
Ames Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Monticello Lane have any available units?
2930 Monticello Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 2930 Monticello Lane have?
Some of 2930 Monticello Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 Monticello Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Monticello Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Monticello Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2930 Monticello Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2930 Monticello Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Monticello Lane offers parking.
Does 2930 Monticello Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Monticello Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Monticello Lane have a pool?
No, 2930 Monticello Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Monticello Lane have accessible units?
No, 2930 Monticello Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Monticello Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 Monticello Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 Monticello Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 Monticello Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District