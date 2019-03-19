All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated March 19 2019

2930 Midbury Dr

2930 Midbury Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2930 Midbury Dr, Lancaster, TX 75134
Ames Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
garage
The 2183 Plan is a stunning two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home provides a large family room, a breakfast room, a dining room and a downstairs master suite for your convenience. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Midbury Dr have any available units?
2930 Midbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 2930 Midbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Midbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Midbury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2930 Midbury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2930 Midbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Midbury Dr offers parking.
Does 2930 Midbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Midbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Midbury Dr have a pool?
No, 2930 Midbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Midbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 2930 Midbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Midbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 Midbury Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 Midbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 Midbury Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

