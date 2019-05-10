This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Lancaster has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2923 Strain Ct have any available units?
2923 Strain Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 2923 Strain Ct have?
Some of 2923 Strain Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Strain Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Strain Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Strain Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2923 Strain Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2923 Strain Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2923 Strain Ct offers parking.
Does 2923 Strain Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 Strain Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Strain Ct have a pool?
No, 2923 Strain Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2923 Strain Ct have accessible units?
No, 2923 Strain Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Strain Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2923 Strain Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2923 Strain Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2923 Strain Ct has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)