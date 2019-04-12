2916 Tanglewood Drive

*** 3 BED 2.5 BATH DUPLEX WITH 2 CAR CARPORT*** CLOSE TO CEDAR VALLEY COLLEGE & EASY ACCESS TO I-20 AND I-35* OPEN FLOORPLAN* LOTS OF LIGHT* LARGE BRICK FIREPLACE LIVING ROOM* LOVELY KITCHEN & DINING* ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS* PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD & LARGE FRONT YARD AS WELL***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
