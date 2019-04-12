All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2916 Tanglewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2916 Tanglewood Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:26 AM

2916 Tanglewood Drive

2916 Tanglewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2916 Tanglewood Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
*** 3 BED 2.5 BATH DUPLEX WITH 2 CAR CARPORT*** CLOSE TO CEDAR VALLEY COLLEGE & EASY ACCESS TO I-20 AND I-35* OPEN FLOORPLAN* LOTS OF LIGHT* LARGE BRICK FIREPLACE LIVING ROOM* LOVELY KITCHEN & DINING* ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS* PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD & LARGE FRONT YARD AS WELL***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Tanglewood Drive have any available units?
2916 Tanglewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 2916 Tanglewood Drive have?
Some of 2916 Tanglewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Tanglewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Tanglewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Tanglewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Tanglewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2916 Tanglewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2916 Tanglewood Drive offers parking.
Does 2916 Tanglewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 Tanglewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Tanglewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2916 Tanglewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Tanglewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2916 Tanglewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Tanglewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 Tanglewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 Tanglewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 Tanglewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District