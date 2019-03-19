All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2906 Midbury Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2906 Midbury Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2906 Midbury Dr

2906 Midbury Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2906 Midbury Dr, Lancaster, TX 75134
Ames Meadow

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home in Lancaster! - Wonderful 2 story home includes 5 bedrooms and one of the bedrooms can be used as a study. Has a gameroom. Spacious home for entertaining. Call to see today!

(RLNE4693538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Midbury Dr have any available units?
2906 Midbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 2906 Midbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Midbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Midbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 Midbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2906 Midbury Dr offer parking?
No, 2906 Midbury Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2906 Midbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 Midbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Midbury Dr have a pool?
No, 2906 Midbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Midbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 2906 Midbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Midbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 Midbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 Midbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2906 Midbury Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District