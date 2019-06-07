Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2858 Saint Thomas Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2858 Saint Thomas Lane
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:18 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2858 Saint Thomas Lane
2858 Saint Thomas Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2858 Saint Thomas Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath with fresh paint throughout, new carpet, great drive up, beautiful home.
Please see application requirements in MLS Transaction Desk.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2858 Saint Thomas Lane have any available units?
2858 Saint Thomas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 2858 Saint Thomas Lane have?
Some of 2858 Saint Thomas Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2858 Saint Thomas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2858 Saint Thomas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2858 Saint Thomas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2858 Saint Thomas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 2858 Saint Thomas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2858 Saint Thomas Lane offers parking.
Does 2858 Saint Thomas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2858 Saint Thomas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2858 Saint Thomas Lane have a pool?
No, 2858 Saint Thomas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2858 Saint Thomas Lane have accessible units?
No, 2858 Saint Thomas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2858 Saint Thomas Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2858 Saint Thomas Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2858 Saint Thomas Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2858 Saint Thomas Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Midlothian, TX
Ennis, TX
Forney, TX
Mansfield, TX
Rowlett, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Addison, TX
Rockwall, TX
Coppell, TX
Sachse, TX
Wylie, TX
Terrell, TX
Hurst, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District