All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2855 Saint Johns Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2855 Saint Johns Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:16 AM

2855 Saint Johns Avenue

2855 Saint John's Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2855 Saint John's Avenue, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE 4-2-2 HOME WITH 2 LIVING AREAS AND 2 DINING AREAS. NICE NEIGHBORHOOD. CLOSE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Saint Johns Avenue have any available units?
2855 Saint Johns Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 2855 Saint Johns Avenue have?
Some of 2855 Saint Johns Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 Saint Johns Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Saint Johns Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Saint Johns Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2855 Saint Johns Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2855 Saint Johns Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2855 Saint Johns Avenue offers parking.
Does 2855 Saint Johns Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 Saint Johns Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Saint Johns Avenue have a pool?
No, 2855 Saint Johns Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2855 Saint Johns Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2855 Saint Johns Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Saint Johns Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 Saint Johns Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2855 Saint Johns Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2855 Saint Johns Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District