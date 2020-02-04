Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2824 Saint Martin Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2824 Saint Martin Dr
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:34 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2824 Saint Martin Dr
2824 Saint Martin Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2824 Saint Martin Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lancaster Home for Lease!! - This super property has three bedrooms and two baths with separate living room with cozy fireplace, dining room, porch and two car attached garage.
(RLNE2667668)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2824 Saint Martin Dr have any available units?
2824 Saint Martin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 2824 Saint Martin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Saint Martin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Saint Martin Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2824 Saint Martin Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 2824 Saint Martin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2824 Saint Martin Dr offers parking.
Does 2824 Saint Martin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 Saint Martin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Saint Martin Dr have a pool?
No, 2824 Saint Martin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2824 Saint Martin Dr have accessible units?
No, 2824 Saint Martin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Saint Martin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 Saint Martin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2824 Saint Martin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2824 Saint Martin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
