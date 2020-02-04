All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

2824 Saint Martin Dr

2824 Saint Martin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2824 Saint Martin Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lancaster Home for Lease!! - This super property has three bedrooms and two baths with separate living room with cozy fireplace, dining room, porch and two car attached garage.

(RLNE2667668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

