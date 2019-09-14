All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2816 Mcintosh Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2816 Mcintosh Ct
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:14 AM

2816 Mcintosh Ct

2816 Mcintosh Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2816 Mcintosh Court, Lancaster, TX 75134
Ames Meadow

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lancaster Home for Lease Ready to Move in!! - Super home in great neighborhood!! Neighborhood features parks and schools and pond.

(RLNE2883774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Mcintosh Ct have any available units?
2816 Mcintosh Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 2816 Mcintosh Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Mcintosh Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Mcintosh Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Mcintosh Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2816 Mcintosh Ct offer parking?
No, 2816 Mcintosh Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2816 Mcintosh Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Mcintosh Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Mcintosh Ct have a pool?
No, 2816 Mcintosh Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Mcintosh Ct have accessible units?
No, 2816 Mcintosh Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Mcintosh Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 Mcintosh Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 Mcintosh Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 Mcintosh Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District