2807 Amber Waves Lane
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:04 PM

2807 Amber Waves Lane

2807 Amber Waves Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2807 Amber Waves Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134
Meadowview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with white appliances and plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks and walk in shower! Fenced back yard is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Amber Waves Lane have any available units?
2807 Amber Waves Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 2807 Amber Waves Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Amber Waves Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Amber Waves Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2807 Amber Waves Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2807 Amber Waves Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2807 Amber Waves Lane offers parking.
Does 2807 Amber Waves Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 Amber Waves Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Amber Waves Lane have a pool?
No, 2807 Amber Waves Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2807 Amber Waves Lane have accessible units?
No, 2807 Amber Waves Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Amber Waves Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 Amber Waves Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 Amber Waves Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2807 Amber Waves Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

