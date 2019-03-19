This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Lancaster has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2718 Tanglewood Dr have any available units?
2718 Tanglewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 2718 Tanglewood Dr have?
Some of 2718 Tanglewood Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Tanglewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Tanglewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Tanglewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2718 Tanglewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2718 Tanglewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2718 Tanglewood Dr offers parking.
Does 2718 Tanglewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 Tanglewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Tanglewood Dr have a pool?
No, 2718 Tanglewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Tanglewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2718 Tanglewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Tanglewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2718 Tanglewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 Tanglewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2718 Tanglewood Dr has units with air conditioning.
