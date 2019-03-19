Rent Calculator
Lancaster, TX
2713 Henry Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2713 Henry Road
2713 Henry Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2713 Henry Road, Lancaster, TX 75134
Will-kee
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home located in popular Plymouth Park area featuring new carpet, paint and huge back yard. Located close to 2 major freeways, parks, schools and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2713 Henry Road have any available units?
2713 Henry Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 2713 Henry Road have?
Some of 2713 Henry Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet.
Amenities section
.
Is 2713 Henry Road currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Henry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Henry Road pet-friendly?
No, 2713 Henry Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 2713 Henry Road offer parking?
Yes, 2713 Henry Road offers parking.
Does 2713 Henry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 Henry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Henry Road have a pool?
No, 2713 Henry Road does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Henry Road have accessible units?
No, 2713 Henry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Henry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Henry Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2713 Henry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2713 Henry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
